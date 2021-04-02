Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Doheny Asset Management CA’s 10th Largest Position

Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.4% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,613,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after buying an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after buying an additional 749,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $81.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,182,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,869,848. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.64. The company has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

