Advisory Resource Group Buys 6,742 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 2.3% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,366.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.83. 2,565,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,530. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

