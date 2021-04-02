Advisory Resource Group Has $1.77 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advisory Resource Group cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,519 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $7.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,929,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,347,426. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $142.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.74. The stock has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.