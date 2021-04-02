Advisory Resource Group Has $15.06 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.5% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $402.08. 7,001,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $391.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $245.44 and a one year high of $402.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

