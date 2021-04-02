Advisory Resource Group Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.42.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.70. 1,902,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,463. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $196.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.