Advisory Resource Group Purchases 7,648 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF comprises 1.1% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advisory Resource Group owned about 1.55% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $324,000.

Shares of LDSF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 96,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,316. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

