Advisory Resource Group Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 166.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 229.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 44,173 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,180,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

SMMD stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.85. 60,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

