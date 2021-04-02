Advisory Resource Group Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisory Resource Group cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,778,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,254,916,000 after acquiring an additional 87,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $661.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,298,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,593,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $694.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.69. The firm has a market cap of $635.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,328.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

