aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, aelf has traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $265.58 million and approximately $61.56 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00051097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,375.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00032305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.96 or 0.00654643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00069322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

