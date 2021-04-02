AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

AerCap stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -229.04 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

