Aergo Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $112.84 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Aergo has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aergo token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a market cap of $135.12 million and approximately $112.84 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00053939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 891.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.24 or 0.00676071 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00028233 BTC.

Aergo Profile

Aergo is a token. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Aergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

