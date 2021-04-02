Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.69

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $1.17. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 3,125,834 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

