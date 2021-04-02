Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG opened at $152.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $153.55.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

