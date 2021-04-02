Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,147 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Aflac worth $29,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,476,000 after acquiring an additional 685,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

AFL stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,591. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

