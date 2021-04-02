Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.10% of Agilent Technologies worth $35,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,648,000 after acquiring an additional 700,610 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,397,000.

A traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.69. 1,126,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,961. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $136.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,090.

A has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

