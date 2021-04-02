AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. 5,452,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,031,115. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.