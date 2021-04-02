Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,340 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 67,174 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

