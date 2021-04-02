Aidos Kuneen Hits One Day Volume of $2.06 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $26.67 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00001786 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,736.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,063.50 or 0.03454339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.92 or 0.00348059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $595.26 or 0.00996468 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.82 or 0.00439961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.13 or 0.00433788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00292507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00025458 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.