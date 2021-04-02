AIDUS TOKEN Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,037.00 (AIDUS)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $25,037.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00054844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 799.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00685321 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00028649 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Profile

AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

