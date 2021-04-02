Aigang (AIX) One Day Volume Tops $212.00

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Aigang has a total market cap of $255,209.27 and approximately $212.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aigang token can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aigang has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00054636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 754.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.33 or 0.00676908 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028641 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang is a token. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

