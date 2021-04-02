Aigang Market Cap Hits $250,812.24 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Aigang token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $250,812.24 and $204.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aigang has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00051389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,423.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.02 or 0.00649712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028025 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (AIX) is a token. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

