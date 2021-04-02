Aion Hits Market Cap of $181.91 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Aion has a market cap of $181.91 million and approximately $46.79 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000620 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,455.40 or 0.99815405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00035305 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.06 or 0.00416449 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.02 or 0.00817622 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00308198 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00097094 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002388 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

