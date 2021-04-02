Aion Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Aion has a market cap of $195.35 million and approximately $44.54 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,635.55 or 0.99856491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00033089 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010285 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.09 or 0.00408710 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.00308668 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.26 or 0.00765654 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00107837 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

