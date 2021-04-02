Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given “Sell” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AFLYY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell”.

AFLYY opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

