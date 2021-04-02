Airbloc (ABL) Price Up 288.6% Over Last Week

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 104.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Airbloc has a total market cap of $39.64 million and $2.98 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded up 288.6% against the dollar. One Airbloc token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,119.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.00666638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028242 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

ABL is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

