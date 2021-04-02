Akash Network (AKT) Market Capitalization Achieves $228.67 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Akash Network has a market cap of $228.67 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $5.23 or 0.00008786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00068707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.91 or 0.00293617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.17 or 0.00764095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00089979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00028960 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Akash Network’s total supply is 128,998,167 coins and its circulating supply is 43,689,324 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

