Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) CEO Sells $13,970.60 in Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) CEO John P. Butler sold 4,109 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $13,970.60.

Shares of AKBA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,375,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328,433 shares during the period. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 986,634 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 995.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,025,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 931,780 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKBA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

