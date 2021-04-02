Akropolis Market Capitalization Achieves $197.42 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Akropolis has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $197.42 million and approximately $41.92 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00054774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 734.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.25 or 0.00673364 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028564 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,709,327,981 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

