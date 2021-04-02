Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AKU opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.60. Akumin has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Get Akumin alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.