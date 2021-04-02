Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Insider Jason Duncan Sells 300 Shares

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Jason Duncan sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $10,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Duncan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Jason Duncan sold 110 shares of Albireo Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $3,808.20.

Shares of ALBO stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 68,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. Equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

