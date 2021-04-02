Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

ALBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

ALBO opened at $35.48 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The stock has a market cap of $678.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,940. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the third quarter worth $227,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

