Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 38.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $186,876.88 and approximately $600.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00064436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.42 or 0.00330709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.59 or 0.00751018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00089513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00030234 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

