Alchemint Standards (SDS) Trading Down 76.3% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 76.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $154,995.57 and $267.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00071551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.00289414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.66 or 0.00773127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00089725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

