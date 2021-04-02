Alchemy Pay (ACH) Achieves Market Cap of $17.59 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $17.59 million and $6.97 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 55.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.00290335 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00072700 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00102186 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,621,637,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

