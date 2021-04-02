Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,477,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,190,000 after acquiring an additional 688,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,826,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,385,000 after acquiring an additional 61,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

ALEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE ALEX opened at $17.30 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 865.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.