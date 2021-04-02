Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $2.66. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 967,920 shares changing hands.

AXU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alexco Resource in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $370.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 257.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.