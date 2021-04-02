Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Stake Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 2,803.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 343,658 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,277,000 after buying an additional 1,327,930 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,676,000 after buying an additional 330,542 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,313,000 after buying an additional 86,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

