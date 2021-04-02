Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CICC Research

Investment analysts at CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

BABA stock opened at $224.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.73. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $185.41 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $607.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

