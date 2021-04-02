All Sports (SOC) Price Hits $0.0234

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One All Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $35.03 million and $4.42 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00054676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 814% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.23 or 0.00681813 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028268 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

