AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on AB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.97%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

