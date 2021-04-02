AllianceBlock (ALBT) Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One AllianceBlock token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $116.41 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.29 or 0.00293667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.40 or 0.00754549 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00089313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00029266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010100 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,183,333 tokens. The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io

