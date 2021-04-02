AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Short Interest Update

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 402,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

ALVR opened at $23.48 on Friday. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $97,387.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,413,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AlloVir by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALVR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

