AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Short Interest Update

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 402,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
ALVR opened at $23.48 on Friday. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43.
In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $97,387.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,413,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALVR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
