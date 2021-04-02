ALLY (ALY) Price Hits $0.0013

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 27.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar. ALLY has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $14,354.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00053251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,124.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00671879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00070132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028240 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.