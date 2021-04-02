Alpha Coin (APC) Price Hits $0.0004

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $14,385.22 and approximately $2.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,468.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $594.20 or 0.00999179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.70 or 0.00418198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00065520 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.