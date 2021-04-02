Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $464.99 million and $66.90 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00003129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00069394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.00291127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.98 or 0.00762433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00089988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028855 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.