Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,886 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,172,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,433,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $69.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,137.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,070.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1,799.97. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,079.81 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,199.44.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

