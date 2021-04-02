Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,137.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,070.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,799.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,079.81 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,199.44.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

