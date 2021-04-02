Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Sells $97,350.00 in Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

NYSE ATUS traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,206,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.23 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $38.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 231.8% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641,323 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,177 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Altice USA by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,465,601 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after buying an additional 2,692,052 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

