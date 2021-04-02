Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 189,245 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,245 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.22% of Jabil worth $77,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,264,000 after acquiring an additional 424,004 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,548 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $53,385,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,661,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,505,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,984. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Argus lifted their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE JBL traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $52.97. 723,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.