Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 78,668 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 179.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,668 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $31,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,006 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22,395 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,229 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,828. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.